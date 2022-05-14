Influx of kittens has P.E.I. Humane Society looking for more foster caregivers

The P.E.I Humane Society is looking for people to donate cat products and to consider fostering kittens as the number of cats being surrendered reaches record numbers.

With pandemic protocols lifting, the society held its first in-person sessions for cat fostering in two years on Saturday.

Spokesperson Ashley Travis said these sorts of events give people considering fostering the opportunity to learn from current volunteers.

"Last year, we actually broke all records on memory and we [received] over 450 kittens," she said. "This year, all predictions are showing us that we could go as high as 600," she said.

"The foster network is really well interconnected. So it's important to share the information as widely as we possibly can."

The society says it's expecting up to 600 cats to be surrendered in 2022. (Submitted by Ashley Travis)

Travis said there is a benefit to having foster caregivers being able to share tips in person.

"Fostering is so different than owning an animal." said Victoria MacLeod, one of society's volunteer caregivers.

"You don't know the background.... It's just the overall learning experience."

MacLeod, who fosters a cat and also owns one, said that by fostering she's able to open her home to more animals while not feeling too tied down.

"It's been really good for the kids," she said. "It's been a super great learning experience."

Many of the animals surrendered to the society at the beginning of the year were newborn kittens. (Submitted by Ashley Travis)

For those looking into other ways to get involved, the society is also running a donation drive this month. Islanders will be able to donate money or kitten-related products in the society's wish list, such as toys, cat litter and dry food, until May 22.

Travis said the society has set the "lofty goal" of raising $10,000 this year.

More information on the donation drive and the foster program can be found on the P.E.I. Humane Society's website.