P.E.I. Humane Society urges pet owners to keep animals in mind during storm

The P.E.I. Humane Society is reminding pet owners not to forget about their pets' needs as tropical storm warnings have been issued for Prince Edward Island.

While stocking up with emergency items like water, non-perishable food items and batteries is smart — it's important to keep your pet in mind as well and make sure they're inside.

"Think about having enough food, having enough water. Making sure that they have shelter, of course … that's really, really essential," said Jennifer Harkness, development manager with the society.

The organization's animal protection officers will be on staff during the storm, Harkness said, in case Islanders spot an injured animal in need of attention.

If so, Islanders are encouraged to call the organization's emergency line for assistance.

