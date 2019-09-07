P.E.I. Humane Society urges pet owners to keep animals in mind during storm
'That's really, really essential'
The P.E.I. Humane Society is reminding pet owners not to forget about their pets' needs as tropical storm warnings have been issued for Prince Edward Island.
While stocking up with emergency items like water, non-perishable food items and batteries is smart — it's important to keep your pet in mind as well and make sure they're inside.
"Think about having enough food, having enough water. Making sure that they have shelter, of course … that's really, really essential," said Jennifer Harkness, development manager with the society.
The organization's animal protection officers will be on staff during the storm, Harkness said, in case Islanders spot an injured animal in need of attention.
If so, Islanders are encouraged to call the organization's emergency line for assistance.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Brian Higgins
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.