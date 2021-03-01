Humane society seeks foster families for special needs dogs

The P.E.I. Humane Society has a need for foster families that can handle dogs with medical care needs or behavioural problems.

Emma Turner, the development and marketing assistant with the society, said these special needs dogs can struggle at the shelter.

"It's very noisy here. It can be a very stressful place, especially for shy and frightened animals," said Turner.

"We want to provide a loving and quiet space, a safe space to prepare that animal for adoption."

The dogs can face a variety of issues. They may be recovering from surgery or short-term illness, or have a chronic health problem. Other dogs may require specific training to correct behavioural problems.

Because of the special attention these dogs need, the society is looking for homes with no children, no other animals and preferably a house rather than an apartment — so the dog has some outdoor space.

Fostering a special needs dog might take just a couple of weeks, but in some cases can last as long as six months.

The society has lots of foster volunteers, said Turner, but a particular need for these special care families right now.

If you foster a dog and decide you'd like to keep it, Turner said foster families get first pick.

