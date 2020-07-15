P.E.I. Humane Society urges testing cats for feline HIV after stray found positive

The P.E.I. Humane Society is urging cat owners in the Hillsborough Park area to have their pets tested for feline immunodeficiency virus after a stray in the area tested positive.

Feline immunodeficiency virus, or FIV, is similar to HIV in humans. The virus attacks the immune system leaving the animal at risk to other infections. It is mainly passed to other cats through bite wounds from a fight but can also be passed from a mother to a kitten during birth.

There is currently no cure for FIV.

"This is a specific virus that is for cats only," said Emma Turner, the marketing assistant with the P.E.I. Humane Society.

"If you do have an outdoor cat, it is suggested that they get tested."

Often show no symptoms

The stray cat is feral and arrived at the Humane Society on Monday. The results came back Tuesday.

"We don't test all of our cats for [FIV]," said Turner. "We did specifically with this guy because we normally test cats that come in that are intact males that have wounds or that are feral."

The FIV positive cat is feral and was brought to the P.E.I. Humane Society on Monday. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC)

According to Turner, it is difficult to determine if your cat has the virus just by looking at it.

"Often there are no symptoms at all," said Turner. "Basically you can't really tell until the cat is tested."

'No solution right now'

Turner said FIV-positive cats can be adopted out into the community and live with other animals. However, they have to remain indoors and it's recommended the home doesn't have any other cats.

"If you do have a cat in the home that does have FIV, then that's fine," she said. But if your other cat doesn't have FIV it "is more likely at risk to get the virus."

As for the stray cat, Turner said they are monitoring his health and behaviour to see if he is appropriate for re-homing.

"He's doing really good, he's in good hands and we're taking care of him."

And as for cat owners, Turner recommends keeping your pet inside.

"You never know the high risks that are out there," she said. "There is a lot of cat colonies out there that are reproducing and there is no solution right now."

More for CBC P.E.I.