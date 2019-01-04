More dogs seized from breeding operation on P.E.I. farm, humane society says

Animal protection officers have seized all remaining breeding dogs from an Island farm, according to the P.E.I. Humane Society.

This follows a seizure at the same Queens County farm on Dec. 11 — where dogs described as "vulnerable" by the society were taken from the property at that time.

Jennifer Harkness, development manager at the P.E.I. Humane Society, says the owners were ordered to comply with the Canadian Kennel Code and P.E.I.'s Animal Welfare Act.

With the plunging temperatures ... we felt it was justified to seize the remaining animals. — Jennifer Harkness, P.E.I. Humane Society

"Unfortunately they were not able to comply and with the plunging temperatures and the temperature especially [Thursday], we felt it was justified to seize the remaining animals," she said.

The farm did not have adequate housing or heating for the dogs, Harkness said, and "sanitary conditions were a problem."

"Those are big worries for us."

Owners can appeal seizure

Despite removing the remaining breeding dogs, the society said the case is still active. The owners may file a notice of appeal within seven days and in the meantime, none of the dogs will be put up for adoption.

"We are pursuing legal action," Harkness said.

"What we'll do is look at the act ... and we can recommend different charges to the RCMP and to the Crown and they can pursue those charges from there."

Animal protection officers will continue to inspect the property periodically, she said.

"I think that we've sent a strong message here that it won't be tolerated on P.E.I."

More P.E.I. news