PEI Humane Society closed this weekend to give animals, staff a break from the heat
Animals, staff and volunteers needed some down time after weeks of soaring temperatures
The PEI Humane Society has shut its doors to the public for the weekend, to give staff and animals a break following weeks of soaring temperatures.
Usually the Charlottetown shelter is open six days a week but staff decided to close Saturday.
- Cat welfare pilot project shows positive effects for PEI Humane Society
- Confederation Centre Library, Humane Society team up to teach kids about animals in need
Jennifer Harkness, development manager for the shelter, says caring for animals during hot weather this summer has been a challenge and the decision to close is to give both animals and staff a bit of a rest.
"Of course we want people coming into the shelter because we want to see more animals get adopted," she said.
"But it does come with increased traffic, increased attention to the animals ... it's a lot of activity."
Shelter will open again Monday
The heat wave has caused the shelter to make adjustments to animal care including shorter walks and less time outdoors for the animals on the hotter days, Harkness said.
- Swimming and sunscreen: how animals are being protected during the extreme heat
- Summer pup 101: Everything you need to know about keeping your dog cool and healthy this season
The weekend closure gives volunteers some relief as well, she said.
"It's just to give everybody a little rest time, a mental health break if you would, for both the four-legged and two-legged," Harkness said.
The shelter will open again to the public Monday.
More P.E.I. news
With files from John Robertson