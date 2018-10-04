Virus quarantines cats at P.E.I. Humane Society

The P.E.I. Humane Society has announced a 10-day closure for cat intake and adoption.

Two kittens under the care of the society have been diagnosed with a highly contagious, untreatable virus. As a precautionary measure, cat adoption and public cat rooms in the shelter will be closed.

The closure is part of a protocol to prevent the virus from spreading, under the supervision of the shelter veterinarian.

During the closure, no cats can be surrendered at the facility, but Animal Protection Officers will still respond to emergency calls.

The disease has an incubation period of 10 days. Cats in the shelter will be observed during the closure for further signs of the disease.

People and dogs are not affected by the virus.

More P.E.I. news