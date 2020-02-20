Humane society 'blown away' by anonymous $1.1M donation

The P.E.I. Humane Society says a $1.1-million gift from an anonymous donor will allow it to achieve its dream of a better animal shelter.

Development manager Jennifer Harkness says this is one of the largest donations the society has ever received.

"I was blown away. It took me days to process that this is actually happening," she said. "Our dream, the big dream that we've been working on … is actually going to be a reality."

The money brings the total capital funds raised to $3,132,109 and completes the society's fundraising goal to finish major renovations at the Charlottetown animal shelter.

The renovations will include new sick bays, dog kennels, recovery rooms and treatment facilities for sick and injured animals.

The money will go toward major renovations at the Charlottetown animal shelter, shown here in a design by SableArc Studios. (Submitted by P.E.I. Human Society)

The project is expected to be complete by early 2022. The shelter will have to relocate for a year while the renovations take place.

"Just to know that we can move forward confidently with renovating the shelter and doing what's right for the animals— it's just an amazing feeling," Harkness said.

She said she knows the identity of the donor, but the "humble" family wishes to remain anonymous.

