Adoption returns after Christmas not a problem, Humane Society says

The P.E.I. Humane Society says people adopting pets during the holidays and then surrendering them days later isn't a problem anymore.

Jennifer Harkness, development manager with the society, said there used to be a problem with Christmastime adoptions because pets were being returned within days.

"This was years and years ago," she said. "It's really now just a stereotype."

Harkness said the society's adoption process is one reason why the number of animals being surrendered at this time of year has gone down.

"You can't always just walk into the P.E.I. Humane Society and then take an animal home immediately," she said.

"You do have to apply for that animal, and we'd like to think through that process that you've really thought about adoption and bringing an animal into your home."

Adoption gift cards

She also thinks prospective animal owners are more aware of what they might be getting themselves into.

"I think people are more conscious of responsible pet ownership now and what that responsibility is."

Jennifer Harkness, development manager with the P.E.I. Humane Society, says the holidays are a great time to adopt a pet. (John Robertson/CBC)

Harkness said the holidays are a good time to adopt a pet because members of the family will likely have more time to spend with it.

She also said the society does offer adoption gift cards, so if someone wants to give a pet as a gift, the recipient can choose what kind of pet they want and when to get it.

