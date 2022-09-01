Abandoned kitten 'didn't need to die,' P.E.I. Humane Society says

When staff arriving for work at the P.E.I. Humane Society early Wednesday saw a box on the front step, they assumed it was a donation of food.

But when they looked inside, they were shocked to find two kittens "in pretty rough shape."

They rushed the kittens to the Atlantic Veterinary College. One is now in stable condition and back at the shelter, said Ashley Travis, the humane society's development and communications co-ordinator.

The other has died.

"It's pretty shocking," she said. "It can cause undue suffering when an animal is abandoned like this."

The humane society is encouraging people who are surrendering a pet to go through the proper channels — by contacting the shelter during operating hours at 902-892-1190 or after hours on the emergency line at 902-892-1191.

The kittens were found at the front door when staff arrived at work for the day on Wednesday. (Shane Ross/CBC)

There is no cost to surrender an animal to the humane society, and they are accepted without judgement, Travis said.

"We don't want anyone to feel bad for making the best call for an animal…. We understand that these are difficult times that we are living in."

There has been an increase in the number of animals coming into the shelter, she said. Often they come from people who have been evicted from their apartment, or can no longer afford to pay for the pets' care, given the bite inflation has been taking out of fixed incomes.

But Wednesday was the first time in at least a year that an animal has been left without staff consulting with its owner.

This grey kitten was one of two found in a box outside the P.E.I. Humane Society on Wednesday. (Shane Ross/CBC)

That leaves employees at the humane society without knowledge of any past medical issues, or other information that can be passed on to its new owners, Travis said.

And it also could save the pet's life, she added: "That poor kitten didn't need to die."