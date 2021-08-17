P.E.I. Humane Society opens foster program to people living anywhere on the Island

People from across Prince Edward Island can now foster animals from the P.E.I. Humane Society no matter how far away they live from the shelter in Charlottetown.

Until recently, only people living within 30 minutes of the shelter were allowed.

The organization has redesigned its program to get more animals in more homes, said Ashley Travis, the society's development and communications co-ordinator.

"We're really excited about it," she said. "Hopefully it means we can grow our foster program and help our animals have a less stressful stay while they're with us."

She said they currently have over 150 animals in care and the foster program is overrun

"Kennel stress and shelter stress are real factors when you have animals staying at the Humane Society ... and it can be quite a long stay for some of our animals," she said. "So ensuring that they have a safe home environment to go to rather than having to stay here is really, really important for us."

Travis said there are still some restrictions in place. Kittens, puppies and animals requiring major surgeries must be within 30 minutes of the shelter. Those with minor medical needs must be within an hour of the building.

Anyone interested in fostering can reach out anytime, she said.

