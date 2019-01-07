Online course available for retailers to help prevent racial profiling of customers

The P.E.I. Human Rights Commission is offering an online course to help retail businesses address and prevent racial profiling of their customers.

The Serving all in Canada course is part of a national initiative from the Canadian Association of Statutory Human Rights Agencies.

Brenda Picard, the executive director of the P.E.I. Human Rights Commission, said the course offers training to identify racial profiling and bias.

"It's helpful for both employers and employees and it gives them some suggestions in terms of best practices and what to look for," she said.

The course provides examples of consumer racial profiling such as following customers without reason, ignoring patrons and providing unreasonably slow service.

Important as Island becomes more diverse

Picard said while the commission has received some complaints, they are not as frequent compared to provinces like Nova Scotia and Ontario.

"Certainly as we become a more diverse community, there is profiling that happens for sure in P.E.I.," she said.

'They’ll be able to learn things like how to identify racial profiling, what kind of activities that they may not be identifying in that way, that may be happening in their store,' says Brenda Picard, executive director of the P.E.I. Human Rights Commission. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

"It may not lead to a complaint here with us, but we know anecdotally that it is happening. So this is a valuable tool for organizations to take a look at."

The course is free and is available in English, French and is accessible for those with hearing loss.

More P.E.I. news