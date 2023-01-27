Human remains found on West Point beach, P.E.I. RCMP confirm
RCMP are investigating after human remains were located on the beach in West Point on the southwestern tip of Prince Edward Island.
RCMP's Major Crime Unit is leading investigation into the discovery
A person who had been walking on the beach discovered the remains and called the West Prince detachment on Tuesday afternoon, according to a police news release issued Wednesday.
The RCMP Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation.
An autopsy has been ordered to confirm the cause of death.
Police said they will share more information as it becomes available.