Human remains found in western P.E.I. could be from long-ago shipwreck

RCMP believe human remains discovered in western P.E.I. over the weekend could be connected to a burial site from a shipwreck in the 1800s.

A person living in the area found the remains embedded in a cliff in West Cape on Saturday, and contacted police.

"It would appear that the cliff had eroded with time and revealed the human remains," RCMP Cpl. Gavin Moore said Monday.

The P.E.I. coroner's office was called to the scene and is investigating.

Human remains were also found in the area in the 1950s and 1960s, Moore said.

"Those human remains were of course a separate investigation [but] very similar to this one," he said. "As it was reported at that time, it was believed that it was possibly connected to a shipwreck from the 1800s."

Moore said police are waiting for more information from the coroner's office to help guide their investigation.

He thanked the resident for alerting police.

"This is the work of a citizen who saw something that was a little out of the ordinary, and it's with those calls that we can get started on an investigation like this."