Human remains found in water near Skinners Pond, P.E.I.

The Prince Edward Island RCMP is investigating the discovery of human remains in the water near the northwestern tip of the province, according to a news release.

Members of the West Prince detachment responded to a report that remains had been found in the water near Skinners Pond, northwest of Tignish, at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The P.E.I. RCMP is in contact with the New Brunswick RCMP to investigate if there's a connection to an incident involving a 15-year-old boy who went missing last month in New Brunswick.

The boy was reported to have fallen off a fishing vessel off the coast of Pointe-Sapin.

"We have not been able to positively identify the remains yet, but police have been in contact with the family of the missing boy to inform them of the discovery," Cpl. Travis Gallant of the Prince District RCMP said in the release.

"We will continue to share more information as it becomes available."

A member of the P.E.I. Coroner's office attended the scene and is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

An autopsy has been ordered to identify the remains, and to confirm the cause of death.