Huge heist from Haunted Mansion a head-scratcher for owner

The owner of the Haunted Mansion in Kensington, P.E.I., is asking for the public's help to find a three-foot fibreglass statue of a head that was stolen last month.

The mansion is an attraction based on the history of its founder Dr. Jack, who built the mansion back in the 1930s.

He did things like blood collection, according to current mansion owner John Davison. The head that was stolen last month is that of Dr. Splicer — a colleague who worked with the original owner.

Davison, who has owned the mansion since 2001, said he noticed the head was gone after seeing some other statues on the property that were displaced and knocked over on June 19 at 8:30 a.m.

"After a thorough investigation we couldn't find heads or tails of the head," he said.

Security footage

Then he checked the mansion's video cameras and saw a man climbing a fence around 2:30 a.m.

Davison said he's not sure why anyone would steal the head, but it is worth around $500.

"If we didn't have a haunted house here I'm not sure what use we would have for a giant three-foot tall head."

Davison posted a video of a suspect leaping over a fence on the property to Facebook and YouTube and alerted the Kesington police, he said.

A number of items have gone missing from the Haunted Mansion over the years. The owner says they frequently make their way back. (John Davison)

Not the first time something went missing

This isn't the first time the Haunted Mansion has dealt with theft, Davison said. He once lost five dwarf statues.

"These are heavy concrete dwarfs and somebody had to work hard to get them lifted over a fence and tossed out," he said.

He said a neighbour returned them later and told him the dwarfs were set up in a circle in their backyard.

"We've had different things disappear over the years. They usually find their way back to us eventually."

A fiberglass bear also went missing once and was pulled from a nearby river by a fisherman, Davison said.

If someone comes across a three-foot head, Davison said there is a pretty good chance it is his.

He said anyone who sees it should contact police, but if someone has it in their garage he would be happy to pick it up with no questions asked.

"We'd just be happy to have our old friend back home," he said.

