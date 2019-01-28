Pilot program aims to help Island youth become leaders

Women's Network P.E.I. is putting on a new pilot project to help Island youth become leaders in their communities.

The Hub P.E.I. is a series of workshops where high school students meet once a month to talk about issues they're passionate about. They'll learn skills on how to communicate their ideas, such as public speaking and how to make a presentation.

Jillian Kilfoil, the executive director of Women's Network P.E.I., said the goal is to help youth become leaders now, not just in the future. She said the messaging will come from the youth, and the topics and issues they'll be addressing will come from their lived experiences.

'Youth-led, youth-centred'

"We want to be there to be a support and a resource, but it's really youth-led, youth-centred," she said. "And it's really about us creating those connections for them to have the opportunity to share their knowledge, share their passion with other groups of people, including adults."

Charlottetown is one of six locations in Canada that got funding to put on a pilot project.

The workshops will start in February and last until spring. Anyone interested can go to the Women's Network P.E.I. Facebook page or website.

