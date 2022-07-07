Islanders express confusion as province hands out payments with no explanation

Some Islanders were left scratching their heads after receiving a notification from the Canada Revenue Agency about a payment that landed in their bank account or mailbox this week.

For some, their quarterly HST rebates were either higher or lower than expected.

But ultimately the confusion seems to have stemmed from the fact that the CRA combined payments from up to three different provincial programs and labelled them all as "Prince Edward Island sales tax credit."

In fact, the amounts included under that heading combined not only quarterly rebates under the province's HST program, but also inflation relief payments for some Islanders first promised by the premier back in March, along with payments from the province's carbon levy program.

Also confusing for some residents was the fact the criteria for the inflation relief payments changed since they were first announced March 8.

The payments were provided to individuals or up to two people per household.

Individuals received the full $150 up to an income of $70,000, with prorated amounts provided up to an income of $84,000.

Households use a combined income, with full payments for two people up to a combined income of $70,000, and prorated amounts up to a combined income of $100,000.

The carbon levy payments used different criteria, provided strictly on a household basis.

A full payment of $140 was to be provided for households with an income up to $50,000. Prorated amounts were provided to households with incomes up to $70,000.

'Better than nothing'

Terry Avery of Charlottetown said she had been anticipating a payment of $150 since the inflationary support payments were announced in March.

She said her husband is the main salary earner in the family, but has to travel off-Island for work, and spends $125 per week on gas.

She said it took multiple calls to various federal and provincial departments before anyone could explain to her what her payment was for, and why it was lower than expected.

"We tweaked it. Now it's combined income for the household," is the explanation Avery said she eventually received.

Avery said the same person told her: "It's better than nothing."

"Here's a few crumbs. It's better than nothing," said Avery, recounting the conversation. "I was almost insulted ... It won't fill the truck, for sure. It's a help, I suppose."

'It's very noticeable'

Cheryl Dalziel said her confusion stemmed from the fact her payment of more than $300 was higher than she expected.

But once she figured out where the money came from, Dalziel said she realized the money won't go far, given the increased cost of living.

Inflation on P.E.I. has been the highest in the country for more than a year, reaching an annual rate of 11.1 per cent for the month of May, according to the latest figures from Statistics Canada.

Dalziel gave up her job to become a full-time caregiver for her mother. Living on their two pensions, she said they've had to give up things from their already frugal lifestyle, including Sunday drives, takeout meals — even maintenance on the house they own.

"It is very noticeable this summer how little we have in terms of income compared to the cost of getting anything done," she said.