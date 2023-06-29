P.E.I. replaces Pap tests with HPV tests to detect cervical cancer

After decades of using the traditional Pap test to detect early signs of cervical cancer, Prince Edward Island is among the first provinces in Canada to replace it with HPV testing.

The new kind of screening tests for the virus itself before it causes significant cell changes, as opposed to testing for cell changes that have already occurred.

"There are some big changes in P.E.I. and changes that we are really proud of," said Dr Krista Cassell, an obstetrician and gynecologist with Health PEI.

"We know that the HPV test is actually going to help us eliminate cervical cancer from Canada — and the expectation is by 2040."

'A better test'

After some pandemic delays, the province officially made the change back in May of this year. So far, more than 1,000 tests have been completed, according to Cassell.

'We are very excited,' says Dr. Krista Cassell. 'We are really changing the face of women's health.' (Karen Pauls/CBC News)

She said the process is relatively the same for patients — a swap is taken from the cervix and placed in a jar — but this screening is much more reliable.

"The HPV is a better test," said Cassell. "We call it a more sensitive test, which means that if the test is negative, we can be very certain the result is truly negative."

It will also minimize unnecessary testing because people who receive a negative result will need to be screened only every five years in the future as opposed to every three years, she said.

'Opportunity to eliminate a cancer'

According to the Canadian Partnership Against Cancer, about 400 people die from cervical cancer every year in this country. While that's a dark statistic right now, there are proven ways to reduce it.

"We have the opportunity to eliminate a cancer — like, how exciting is that?" said Erika Nicholson, the group's Halifax-based vice-president of cancer systems and innovation.

"Doing the HPV test, getting yourself immunized, can keep yourself healthy, can avoid those cancer deaths and people getting those diagnoses."

The new test is looking for the HPV virus before cell changes happen instead of testing for cell changes that have already occurred. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC News)

Nicholson said she was thrilled to hear news that P.E.I. is now using HPV testing.

"I was delighted, elated. I was super excited," she said.

Self-testing on the way

There is more in the works too. Cassell said the province is also working to develop self-sampling for patients. This means individuals would no longer need to go to a health-care provider for testing.

"We're going to increase our screening rates in the province with this test," she said.

"Our hope is that we're finally going to be able to reach some of the population that either never gets screened or gets screened on a schedule that's not quite what we would recommend."

Cassell said every person between the ages of 25 and 65 with a cervix should be tested. That includes anyone who has had any intimate contact with a partner, regardless of whether they have received the HPV vaccine.

For those who have never been screened or are nervous to do it for the first time, Cassell encourages them to speak with someone about the process or discuss other ways to reduce the risks of cervical cancer.

"Could potentially save your life," she said.