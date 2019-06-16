How to responsibly dispose of your berry boxes on P.E.I.
Some berry boxes are recyclable, others are compostable
While berry season is a welcome time of year for people across P.E.I., some Islanders might be wondering how to dispose of the boxes once their sweet contents are gone.
According to the Island Waste Management Corporation, there are a couple of options when it comes to responsibly getting rid of your berry boxes.
Heather Myers, disposal manager with IWMC, has a few tips to keep in mind while sorting your berry boxes this season.
1. Wooden boxes
These boxes are one of the most common you'll find on the Island and are compostable — even with the tiny staples, which keep them together, said Myers.
"Those little small staples are small and reasonably fragile so they tend to rust in the composting process and break down enough that we don't worry about them."
2. Paper boxes
These boxes are made from "similar material you would see with like an egg carton," Myers said.
These boxes are recyclable and Islanders can put them into blue bags, along with paper product.
"Even if they are a little bit stained, that's OK but just make sure there's no berries in it or dirt or leaves or anything," she said.
3. Plastic containers
These are identified with a recyclable symbol and are numbered one through five, Myers said.
"They belong in blue bag number two," she said.
4. Miscellaneous
Sorting these boxes can be a little tricky as they don't have a recyclable symbol or number, Myers said.
They are meant to be sorted into the waste bin. These boxes tend to travel a longer way and are typically sold at larger grocery stores.
"But I find the berry boxes aren't too bad. The recycling symbols are a little larger than some of the other containers," she said.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Island Morning
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.