How to get more out of giving to charities on P.E.I.

The Canadian Association of Gift Planners wants Islanders to know that by getting more out of their donations they can ultimately give more.

"Bottom line — people can double their giving, not by giving more but by changing how they give," said Paul Nazareth, vice-president of education and development with the Ottawa-based association.

Nazareth said using tax receipts can help a donor make more of an impact.

About 80 per cent of Canadians say they give to charities each year, Nazareth said.

But only 30 per cent of Islanders who donate make use of their tax receipts, he said. That's only marginally better than the national average of about 24 per cent.

"If people can get more back then they can give more," he said.

By using stocks, securities and life insurance, Canadians are eligible for charitable tax credits.

But most people don't use their tax receipts, Nazareth said. He said many don't even ask for a tax receipt when they make a donation.

By using tax receipts, Canadians could get larger tax returns, which could in turn help make giving to charity more affordable over time, Nazareth said.

More P.E.I. news