How to shovel snow without hurting yourself

For some heavy snowfall can mean cosy snow days — for others it means lifting and moving it with a snow shovel.

But a physiotherapist warns not using the proper technique can lead to painful injuries.

"It's the same as if you took up jogging and went 10 kilometres and never jogged before," said Colin Moore, a physiotherapist and the owner of Sports Centre Physiotherapy in Charlottetown. "You would end up feeling unwell and feeling very sore and quit the activity."

Common injuries

There are typically four potential injuries that can come from improper snow shovelling technique, Moore said.

Back muscle strain.

Bicep muscle strain.

Neck muscle strain.

Shoulder muscle strain.

Clearing snow can be a very healthy activity, says physiotherapist Colin Moore, who owns ports Centre Physiotherapy in Charlottetown — but you have to know how to do it safely and correctly. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

The most common injury is back muscle strain. If you're not used to bending over repeatedly your back is likely to give out on you, he said.

Relying on the shoulder area when lifting snow — especially heavier snow — can lead to shoulder and neck injuries, he added.

How to hold a shovel

Before you begin shovelling, Moore said, it's important to know how to hold a shovel.

"Look at your hand position, making sure they are about 12 inches apart and that you're using a good leverage point to lift up and shovel the snow," Moore said.

Keeping your hands positioned at the proper distance apart is key in shovelling safely, Moore says. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Bend your knees, use your hips

He said the key thing to avoid is locking your knees and planting your feet while hunching over.

"If you're out shoveling for about half an hour and your twisting from side to side without moving your feet, it could put a big strain on your joint muscles and your back," he said.

The first video below is Moore demonstrating the WRONG way to shovel.

Making sure you're bending your knees and relying on your hips to lift snow is crucial to coming out of shovelling without injury, he said.

This video below shows the RIGHT way to shovel.

"Instead of twisting as you lift the snow, take a step as you throw the snow as opposed to twisting through the lumbar spine repeatedly," Moore said.

Moore added frequent breaks are important — and that snow shovelling isn't for everybody.

"Certainly people with heart conditions you would recommend against it before you get checked by your doctor to ensure that it's an activity that's good for you," he said.

