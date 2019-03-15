What distinguishes a 'pro packer' from a 'last-minute packer'

For some people, knowing how to pack for a trip can be the trickiest part of preparing for a March break getaway.

Here are a few wise words and some sage advice from a few travellers heading out of Charlottetown Airport, on what they've learned distinguishes a "pro packer" from a "last-minute packer."

'I usually try to narrow it down to what I'm going to wear and how many pieces I need and basically what makes sense,' says Islander Michala Robison. (Sam Juric/CBC)

Thinking ahead

"I love to be organized and plan a week or so in advance," Michala Robison said.

One of the major tricks to successful and efficient packing, Robison said, is to begin gathering items a few days or even a week in advance and placing them in a designated packing area like a spare bedroom.

Checking the weather is essential to making sure you're equipped with all you will need, Robison said.

"I usually try to narrow it down to what I'm going to wear and how many pieces I need and basically what makes sense," she said.

Down to 1 backpack

"One thing I learned over years of travelling is that you always end up taking things you don't need," said Jason Kielly, who says he's managed to perfect the art of packing so that all he needs is one medium-sized backpack.

A new technique he recently developed was packing several days ahead and then eliminating a couple of items each day prior to leaving for a trip.

In his backpack, Jason Kielly says he managed to squeeze in all the essentials including a couple of T-shirts, a long-sleeved sweater, running shoes, protein bars and his electronics. (Sam Juric/CBC)

In his backpack, Kielly said he managed to squeeze in all the essentials including a couple of T-shirts, a long-sleeved sweater, running shoes, protein bars and his electronics.

As an additional means of conserving space in his backpack, Keilly said, he wears a hooded sweater so it doesn't take up the bulk of his bag.

He's also recently started using packing cubes to stay organized on trips, which are small compact bags you can use to separate your items by their function or in order of when you anticipate you will be needing them.

"So you can put your pants and T-shirts into one packing cube so when you get to that destination you can just pull out that cube to get what you need," he said.

'The last-minute packer'

As a self-proclaimed "last-minute packer," Jillian Robinson said she can attest to the stressful nature of procrastinating the packing portion of planning for a trip. But she can easily visualize what a stress-free-packer might look like.

As a self-proclaimed 'last-minute packer,' Islander Jillian Robinson says, she can attest to the stressful nature of procrastinating the packing portion of planning for a trip. (Sam Juric/CBC)

"I would say a good packer is somebody who has a list, who maybe isn't waiting until the night before or the morning of ... knows exactly what they're going to pack," Robinson said.

But for now, Robinson said, a duffel bag filled with quickly-packed essentials will have to do. Sometimes, baking a cake for an event at your son's school has to take priority.

"If I've forgotten something I'll just buy it."

More P.E.I. news