P.E.I. premier gives more details about how Atlantic bubble will work

P.E.I. will open its borders to the other Atlantic provinces on July 3, but it won't be the "free-flowing traffic" of the pre-COVID-19 days, said Premier Dennis King.

"I would suggest that those individuals coming here, certainly early, that they would need to practise a little bit of patience," he said.

Atlantic Canadians travelling within the region will not need to self-isolate for 14 days providing they meet certain screening measures, he said.

First, they will be required to complete a self-declaration form online and provide a copy of the completed form at points of entry to the province. The form will be available before July 2.

They will also have to show proof — a driver's licence or health card, for example, that they live in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador or Nova Scotia.

"It will be a little bit more of shall we say a staggered entrance or delayed entrance into the province, but I think it is a positive first step," King said.

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King says the visitors to P.E.I. may need to practise some patience. (Al MacCormick/CBC)

Seasonal residents travelling from outside Atlantic Canada will still need to apply for pre-approved travel to P.E.I. and have a 14-day self-isolation plan. Once they have completed 14 days of self-isolation, documentation confirming the self-isolation period was completed will be provided, as requested, before they can participate in the travel bubble.

He said each province will require proof of residency before entering.

King said he expects ferry crossings between Wood Islands, P.E.I., and Caribou, N.S., to increase July 3. But it, too, will be a different experience than in the past, especially in the dining areas.

King said the chief public health offices of all four provinces have been working closely together to determine when or if they will open to the rest of Canada, and whether the 14-day isolation periods could be lifted.

They are also talking about contingency plans should there be an outbreak in one of the provinces.

