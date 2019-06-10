Capital region housing study coming soon, says Stratford mayor

The mayor of Stratford says details will be announced soon on a regional housing study that will cover Stratford, Charlottetown and Cornwall.

Steve Ogden met with mayors Philip Brown and Minerva McCourt, as well as provincial cabinet ministers Jamie Fox and James Aylward on Thursday.

Ogden said a regional housing study is something they'd like to do — especially after the success of a similar study on Stratford from 2011.

"It's one of the best things we ever did in terms of value, both to the town and to the development community," he said.

"It identified where the areas of need for housing are and where the market is."

'You really need the data and the analysis to be able to make good decisions around things like housing,' says Stratford Mayor Steve Ogden. (Jesara Sinclair/CBC)

He said the 2011 study allowed the town to let developers target the seniors population, which the study identified as the demographic most in need.

Ogden said the upcoming study will look at the capital region as a whole, in light of recent stresses in the housing market.

"Hopefully it'll set the direction for where we need to target our zoning and zoning bylaw, and where we need to target our efforts with regard to housing," he said.

"And it will give some sort of evidence to some of the decisions we make around that, because you really need the data and the analysis to be able to make good decisions around things like housing."

More details soon

Ogden said they have already identified where the funding for the study will come from and that more details will be available in the coming weeks.

"We'll be able to make public what's going to happen, how it's going to be done, how much it's costing, and that sort of thing," he said.

Ogden said the group also discussed waste-water management, revenue sharing for municipalities, transit, and the potential for a smoking bylaw.

