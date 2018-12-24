15 people housed in hotel rooms since Friday as part of pilot program

Fifteen people in need of shelter have been given hotel rooms though an emergency shelter pilot program run by the province and Family Violence Prevention Services.

The program started Friday and those in need can find shelter until they're able to work with other government or community support systems to find a more permanent solution.

"Some of those needs might be social service programs. Some might be housing programs, where we can find long-term solutions. Some might be mental health and addiction issues," said Minister of Family and Human Services Tina Mundy.

"So we can connect them with those services that are out there — that government has, and that our community partners have — and we can make a made-for-P.E.I. solution."

Mundy lauded community businesses for stepping up quickly to help get the program up and running.

"We have a very, very involved and passionate community, business community, as well as community partners," she said.

Mike MacDonald, general manager at the Upper Room Food Bank in Charlottetown, said he and clients from the food bank are pleased with the announcement.

"It's pretty exciting news," he said. "There's way too many people in need, but this is certainly a positive step."

MacDonald said he's noticed an increase in the number of homeless people that use the food bank's services.

"Unfortunately over the last year or so, our numbers of homelessness have increased significantly," he said.

"We're talking about dozens of people that on any given day are without a spot to stay. So this is big for those individuals."

MacDonald said this is a short-term solution, but hopes it can become a starting point for struggling Islanders.

"It will help them get comfortable and secure and hopefully be Step 1 to having ... long-term, safe, secure housing."

Islanders can call a referral line if they urgently need a place to stay: 1-833-220-4722.

