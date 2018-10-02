P.E.I. looking for immediate housing solutions

The P.E.I. government is looking for answers to the province's housing shortage, and it wants them starting right now.

The province issued a news release Tuesday seeking short-term housing that is available immediately, long-term housing proposals and ideas to create new affordable housing.

The call is part of the government's Housing Action Plan.

The most recent apartment vacancy rate report from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation puts vacancy at record lows — 0.9 per cent in Charlottetown and 1.2 per cent Island-wide.

Investment in new housing is at record levels as the province struggles to keep pace with what has been the fastest growing population in the country over the last two years.

"Government is working to create innovative housing solutions for Islanders who need it most," Family and Human Services Minister Tina Mundy said in a news release.

The province is offering rent supplements to Islanders who have applied to the government's seniors and family housing programs.

The Housing Action Plan includes creating 275 affordable housing units in the current fiscal year, and 1,000 over the next four years.

The province is accepting proposals for short-term housing and affordable housing until Oct. 23 at 2 p.m.

