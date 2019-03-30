'Just nothing available,' says P.E.I. housing navigator

The woman charged with finding housing for Islanders on low to moderate incomes says even with all the resources of the province behind her she just can't find homes for people.

Last fall CMHC recorded a record low vacancy rate in the province of 0.3 per cent. Lori Johnston, who was appointed PEI's housing navigator in March, said it's not getting any better.

"There is no available stock," said Johnston.

"Even if people are attached to all those resources, they're having a very difficult time finding anything that's in the market. And even myself, I do make phone calls on clients' behalf. We have a lot of connections through housing services with private landlords and there's just nothing available right now."

Johnston said she has been offering to connect people with shelter services or advising them to move in with family members until more long-term options become available.

She is still encouraging anyone who needs help to contact her.

