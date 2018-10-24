Housing investment on P.E.I. sees peak in June
Investment in new housing on P.E.I. fell off slightly in the summer months, after hitting a record value in June.
Investment still well up over 2017
Statistics Canada released new housing construction investment figures Monday.
While investment was down, it was still well up over the summer of 2017. August investment was $21.7 million, up 22.8 per cent over 2017. Investment in apartments in particular, at $4.1 million, was up 171.4 per cent.
Since 2015 investment has been peaking at a later time in the year: in September in 2015 and 2016 and not until October last year.
Nationally, investment in new housing was down 2.2 per cent from August to August.
