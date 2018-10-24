Housing investment on P.E.I. sees peak in June

Investment in new housing on P.E.I. fell off slightly in the summer months, after hitting a record value in June.

Statistics Canada released new housing construction investment figures Monday.

While investment was down, it was still well up over the summer of 2017. August investment was $21.7 million, up 22.8 per cent over 2017. Investment in apartments in particular, at $4.1 million, was up 171.4 per cent.

Since 2015 investment has been peaking at a later time in the year: in September in 2015 and 2016 and not until October last year.

Nationally, investment in new housing was down 2.2 per cent from August to August.

