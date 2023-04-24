Where P.E.I.'s Housing Challenge homes are going, and how many there will be
2023’s challenge is creating 266 housing units
The P.E.I. government has completed the first round of its Housing Challenge project, a $50-million, low-interest loan program designed to encourage new housing builds.
The province offered a two per cent loan on housing projects. It approved 13, including 11 for apartments and two subdivisions.
Here, by the numbers, is a look at those projects:
- Apartments created: 221.
- Serviced building lots: 45.
- Percentage of building lots in greater Charlottetown: 0 per cent.
- Percentage of apartments being built in greater Charlottetown: 29 per cent.
- Percentage of population growth that is happening in greater Charlottetown: 45 per cent.
- Average cost per apartment unit: $244,580.06.
- Average percentage covered by loan: 88 per cent.
- Anticipated monthly rent: $995 to $2,350.
- Time to pay off capital cost only at $2,000/month: 10.2 years.
- Percentage of estimated new homes required annually: 7.9 per cent.