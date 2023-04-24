Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
PEI·New

Where P.E.I.'s Housing Challenge homes are going, and how many there will be

The P.E.I. government has completed the first round of its Housing Challenge project, a $50-million low-interest loan program designed to encourage new housing builds.

2023’s challenge is creating 266 housing units

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
An apartment complex under construction
The province anticipates most projects will be done within a year to take advantage of a 12-month, interest-only payment plan. (Laura Meader/CBC)

The P.E.I. government has completed the first round of its Housing Challenge project, a $50-million, low-interest loan program designed to encourage new housing builds.

The province offered a two per cent loan on housing projects. It approved 13, including 11 for apartments and two subdivisions.

Here, by the numbers, is a look at those projects:

  • Apartments created: 221.
  • Serviced building lots: 45.
  • Percentage of building lots in greater Charlottetown: 0 per cent.
  • Percentage of apartments being built in greater Charlottetown: 29 per cent.
  • Percentage of population growth that is happening in greater Charlottetown: 45 per cent.
  • Average cost per apartment unit: $244,580.06.
  • Average percentage covered by loan: 88 per cent.
  • Anticipated monthly rent: $995 to $2,350.
  • Time to pay off capital cost only at $2,000/month: 10.2 years.
  • Percentage of estimated new homes required annually: 7.9 per cent.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Kevin Yarr

Kevin Yarr is the early morning web journalist at CBC P.E.I. Kevin has a specialty in data journalism, and how statistics relate to the changing lives of Islanders. He has a BSc and a BA from Dalhousie University, and studied journalism at Holland College in Charlottetown. You can reach him at kevin.yarr@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Related Stories

    now