Housing board frustrated by province's delay in appointing new members

The people who manage hundreds of social housing units across Prince Edward Island are growing increasingly frustrated and concerned about the future of their boards.

Forty of the 57 board positions are either vacant or are being filled by people whose terms have expired.

Mike King, former chairman of the Alberton Housing Authority board, says he's been lobbying for months for the province to appoint new board members.

His entire board has either retired or their time has expired.

He resigned earlier this week.

'I don't understand'

King said as of Monday there is nobody to oversee the 30 units in Alberton, to look after the finances, or to resolve any disputes.

"Since October, I've been really hounding Charlottetown for new board members," said King, who has served on the board on and off for the past 18 years.

"I don't understand because we have two board members, existing board members, that applied to stay on the board four months ago and even those two members have not received anything as of today. I don't know how I run a board with no board members."

There are nine housing boards in communities from Tignish to Souris.

The boards manage 460 social housing units for the province.

That includes collecting rent, managing maintenance issues and tenant complaints as well as selecting tenants for vacant units.

'It can be a challenge'

There are about 30 units in Alberton.

Sonya Cobb, the director of housing services with the province, said she realizes some board members are growing increasingly frustrated because the remaining board members have to shoulder more of the work.

"It can be a challenge when perhaps board members aren't able to come to the meeting or they've moved on to another commitment so that can be frustrating and difficult for the board members that remain, they end up shouldering more of the work, which I'm sure is very frustrating for them," said Cobb.

Cobb said the pandemic is partly to blame.

"COVID has been an issue in terms of getting the appointment process initiated and off the ground. We do have a number of boards where we don't have enough applications in yet to fill the boards."

'A weak excuse'

Robert Henderson, Liberal MLA for O'Leary-Inverness, calls the growing number of vacancies on P.E.I. housing boards unacceptable.

Henderson said blaming COVID-19 is "a weak excuse."

"One would think that housing should be one of the top priorities of this government," said Henderson, adding the issue was front and centre during the spring session of the P.E.I. Legislature.

"I just encourage them to just actually make the decision on what their priorities are for housing and I encourage them to continue with local housing authorities."

Board members are not paid but they do get a per diem for each meeting they attend, $113 for the board chair and $73 for board members.

Those who are interested in serving on housing boards need to fill out an application through Engage PEI.

'You want to help out'

The province said a list of recommended applicants is then forwarded to the provincial cabinet, which has the final say on who will serve on the housing boards.

Grant Milligan of Alberton followed that process but said he was left in limbo for four months.

In January, he applied for another term after serving three years on the Alberton Housing Authority board.

But he didn't hear anything back until last week when he received a call asking if he'd be willing to stay on the board.

"I like being involved in the community," said Milligan. "You know everybody, and you want to help out."

Days after the CBC's inquiries, the province appointed a new board in Alberton. It has yet to meet.

But dozens of other positions remain unfilled on other housing boards across the Island.

The province said it's confident it can have all positions filled by early summer.

King wasn't told about the new Alberton Housing Authority board members until he was shown the list by CBC.

"Well, it's surprising to me," said King, as he reviewed the list.

"Look it, I've been looking for a list for eight months."

