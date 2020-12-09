6 things you might not know about houseflies

Have you noticed more houseflies inside your home than usual this fall? You're not alone.

The warm temperatures P.E.I. has seen in the past few months mean flies have been waking up from hibernation early to bask in the sun. Here are some other facts about how flies spend the fall and winter months.

1. Just like bears, flies hibernate over the winter

Most insects hibernate over the winter, including houseflies, said Christine Noronha, a research scientist with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada in P.E.I.

"As it gets cooler outside, they come into the house and they tend to hibernate there," she said.

The flies survive over the winter by stocking up on food in the fall.

"So they collect all the fat in their bodies. And you actually can see, if you dissect an insect that has prepared for overwintering, it has a lot of fat," said Noronha.

If it gets really cold and they freeze, it doesn't kill them. — Christine Noronha, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

The flies hold onto that fat by decreasing their metabolism.

"They don't move much. So they don't need a lot of energy," she said.

"They just barely use the minimum amount of movement or, you know, just to keep the systems running."

2. Unlike humans, flies don't create heat inside their bodies

The reason the flies in your house buzz around your windows on a sunny day? They're seeking warmth.

"They're just sunning themselves, trying to warm their muscles up," said Noronha.

"They thrive on outside heat. They don't make heat inside their bodies like we do."

Noronha says dead flies can attract carpet beetles, so it's best to clean them up quickly. (Submitted by Christine Noronha )

If there are warmer days during the fall, like there were on P.E.I. in November, the flies will wake up from their hibernation.

"They see the light and it's warm and they think, oh, summer's here, let's get up and fly somewhere," said Noronha.

If you don't swat the flies during the fall, they'll either die on their own, or go back into hibernation when it gets cold again.

3. Their bodies produce antifreeze in the winter

During their winter hibernation, flies also have another way to ward off cold temperatures: their bodies produce a natural antifreeze.

"Instead of water, which freezes, they produce antifreeze with glycol into their cells. So they can sustain freezing temperatures," said Noronha.

"So even if they freeze for whatever reason, right, if it gets really cold and they freeze, it doesn't kill them."

Most insects produce antifreeze, said Noronha, especially ones that hibernate outside.

4. Most flies likely enter your house through the attic

You may find yourself wondering how so many flies ended up inside your house. The answer, said Noronha, is likely on your top storey.

"They usually go into the attic because there may be ways to get in from under the eaves," she said.

"From the attic, then it's warm inside, they come down into the rest of your house."

Noronha said it's inevitable that flies searching for warmth will make their way inside in the fall. The only way to prevent it is to try to seal off the tiny holes they can squeeze into, such as around window frames or in screens.

"If you have flies, then you have some opening somewhere."

5. Clean up dead flies quickly, or you could have more problems

Noronha advises to not leave dead flies sitting around for too long.

"You really need to clean them up because the dead flies attract other insects that come and feed on dead insects," she said, such as carpet beetles.

Carpet beetles, as their name suggests, feed on carpets and other household items containing wool, fur, felt, and more.

6. When flies rub their front legs together, they're cleaning themselves

If you've observed a fly at rest, you've likely noticed their tendency to rub their two front legs together.

They may look like they're hatching an evil plan, but the real reason is more practical.

"They're cleaning," said Noronha.

"They have these pads that help them to move, climb up the windows and all that. So the pads at the end of their legs kind of get dusty and all that, right, so they're just cleaning that out so they can walk easily on glass."

