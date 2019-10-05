Average price of homes sold on P.E.I. up from last year
A new report from the Prince Edward Island Real Estate Association says housing prices are up considerably over this time last year.
September 2019 saw a big spike
A new report from the Prince Edward Island Real Estate Association says housing prices are up considerably over this time last year.
The average price of homes sold in the province in September hit a record high of nearly $251,000.
That's a jump of more than 17 per cent from September of last year.
The association notes it was the first time the average home price has ever touched the $250,000 mark.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Angela Walker
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.