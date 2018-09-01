House at busy Charlottetown intersection finally coming down

A house that obstructs the line of sight at the corner of a busy intersection in Charlottetown should be down by the start of the school year, city officials say.

The house at the corner of Queen and Pond streets is near two schools. A crosswalk at the intersection is often used by students.

Demolition of the house should take about three to four days to complete, the city said.

Asbestos had been found in the siding, and demolition was delayed while the inside of the home was tested. No asbestos was found inside the home, the city said.

The demolition is expected to take three or four days to complete, the city says. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Traffic will be detoured at the intersection of the two streets during the demolition.

Residents have had concerns about the intersection for years. The house's location makes it difficult for drivers to see oncoming traffic and pedestrians.

Traffic expected to get busier

With a 23-unit apartment building under construction less than a block away, traffic is expected to get even busier at the intersection.

A report presented to the city in 2010 recommended ways to make the spot safer, including the removal of the yellow house, better signage and lighting, and moving some telephone poles.

The house made it difficult for drivers to see oncoming traffic and pedestrians at the intersection. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Last winter, a Grade 10 student at nearby Colonel Gray High School started a petition calling for the removal of the house.

The city purchased the house a few months later for about $140,000 and has begun to demolish it. The demolition is expected to cost about $17,000.

More P.E.I. news