House party exceeding 15 guests nets Charlottetown man $1,000 fine

A 20-year-old Charlottetown man has been fined $1,000 for hosting a party with more than 15 people inside, police say.

Due to COVID-19, personal gatherings in excess of 15 people are prohibited under the Public Health Act.

Charlottetown police said they responded to a complaint of a large gathering at a residence on St. Peters Road shortly after midnight Sunday morning. Police estimated more than 50 people were in and around the residential property.

Police said they instructed the man to ask the the guests to leave. The group complied and dispersed without incident.

