Family of 4 displaced after house fire in western P.E.I.

A family of four was displaced over the weekend after a fire damaged their house in the rural community of Christopher Cross, in western P.E.I.

A woman living in the home woke up at around 11 p.m. on Saturday to smoke in the house, and made the call to 911, said Tignish Fire Chief Allan Gavin. He said no one else was in the home at the time.

Gavin said the house has sustained heavy smoke damage and the fire is believed to have started near the stove in the kitchen.

He said a cause has not been determined. An investigation is ongoing.

The Canadian Red Cross is helping the couple and their two children with emergency purchases like clothing and food.

Officials with the organization said the family stayed with relatives on Sunday, and they have since arranged to use a cottage in the area for now.

The couple has also met with insurers to assess damage and repairs.

