Home damaged by fire after man tries to thaw frozen pipes

A house in Sherbrooke, P.E.I., was badly damaged by fire after a man tried to thaw frozen pipes with a blow torch Saturday afternoon, according to the Summerside Fire Department.

Fire Chief Jim Peters said the man and his wife, as well as two dogs, escaped unharmed. It's also believed the family cat made it out safely.

About 55 firefighters responded to the call on Arts Road shortly after noon. They were on scene for about four hours.

Unlikely house can be salvaged

Peters said it is unlikely the house can be salvaged.

"There was a stiff wind on the building and the fire took off very quickly," he said.

There were no hydrants nearby so water was used from four fire trucks.

Because there were no hydrants nearby, firefighters used water from four fire trucks. (Summerside Fire Department)

The house was not on a foundation, Peters said.

He said the man was outside under the house trying to thaw frozen pipes with a blow torch when it caught fire.

Peters said the building was insured. He said the couple planned to stay with friends Saturday night.

More P.E.I. news