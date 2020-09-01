Fire contained at Miscouche house containing explosive gases

A house fire in Miscouche on Tuesday afternoon has been contained. The Miscouche fire department was called to the scene shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to Chief Jason Woodbury.

The home had a business in the basement with acetylene and propane tanks, but Woodbury didn't specify what kind of business it was.

He said Wilfred Street was closed earlier in the day due to the blaze, but has since reopened. One home was also evacuated as a precaution.

"When we arrived on scene, there was visible smoke coming out of the rafters," Woodbury said.

There's significant damage to the building. So it's a complete loss for sure. — Chief Jason Woodbury

"The gases, acetylene and the propane, has been contained and the cylinders have been cooled. So that's not a problem right now."

No injuries reported

Due to the products in the building though, Woodbury said they had to do an "all-exterior attack."

"It's an older style, two-storey home that had additional rooms attached to it numerous times, so there's a lot of false walls and false ceilings within the structure," he said.

"There's significant damage to the building. So it's a complete loss for sure."

Woodbury said the homeowner did try to put the flames out himself but was unsuccessful. The Wellington fire department, Island EMS and RCMP also attended the scene.

Woodbury said no injuries were reported and the fire marshal had started an investigation.

