Charlottetown council approves demolition of house ravaged by fire
Homeowners were given until late July to clean up property
Charlottetown council has passed a resolution to use public funds to demolish a house that was ravaged by fire in July.
After the fire, homeowner John Wilson was told the house was deemed to be a hazard and demolishing it was necessary for public safety. The city told Wilson and his partner, Shayna MacDonald, the work would have to be done by late July.
"They said that we had to have the house demolished by the 26th of July," MacDonald said. "But I got an extension on that and they said they would work with us."
But the homeowner said they were unable to afford the cost of demolition. At that time, the couple said they estimated the cleanup would cost around $10,000. The house was not insured.
City to demolish house as soon as possible
Brad MacConnell, the city's deputy police chief, said the city will issue tenders for the project and the house will be torn down as soon as possible.
"You know it's sort of a tragic set of circumstances and … it certainly gives us no pleasure to have to take these steps and do this," he said. "But we are dealing with public funds and public safety, and the onus is on us to make sure that both of those things are taken very seriously."
MacDonald said she was unaware council passed a resolution to tear down the house.
"I hope they do work with us because … we've been talking to multiple contractors trying to do everything we can," she said.
"We haven't really talked much with the city like but we just heard … that the motion was granted. So it's kind of a shocker."
MacConnell said that while the city is responsible to communicate with homeowners, there's also a responsibility on the homeowner to be aware of the process.
"They need to play an active part in this," he said. "It's their responsibility as much as it is the city's to help make this a safe environment."
MacConnell said the homeowner was notified the issue would face a resolution in council.
"I'm not sure that beyond that the city had any more responsibility to make that outreach," he said. "But it's something that certainly, if they're not aware of, we can make arrangements to have someone explain it to them."
MacDonald said she knew demolition had to happen, but thought they had more time to find a way to get the work done themselves.
"The city bylaw officer told me that they were having a meeting sometime at the end of the month and that it might be passed, might not be passed. But, no, just that one phone call, that was it," she said.
Lien placed on property
The city will place a lien on the property in order to cover the cost of demolition, he said.
If the homeowner chooses to sell the property in the future, either the buyer or the seller will accept responsibility for the lien.
