Firefighters battle 2 house fires in Charlottetown

Seven people have been displaced after two separate house fires in Charlottetown on Saturday.

Shortly after midnight, Charlottetown firefighters responded to a house fire on Thistle Drive. Three residents were able to get out of the home uninjured, but were taken to hospital for observation and released, said fire inspector Kent Mitchell.

He said most of the damage was confined to one of the bedrooms.

About 12 hours later, at 12:20 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire at a house on the corner of MacRae Drive and St. Peters Road. A family of four escaped uninjured, Mitchell said.

The fire at the home on MacRae Drive destroyed the attached shed, causing damage to some tools and a snowmobile. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Much of the attached shed was destroyed, causing damage to tools and a snowmobile. Mitchell said the fire spread to the attic space, which also caused some water damage.

It took firefighters about two hours to extinguish the fire, he said.

Both fires are under investigation to determine the cause.

The Canadian Red Cross is helping both families with temporary lodging.

