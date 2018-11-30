Skip to Main Content
Family of 7 loses home to fire
A family of seven in eastern P.E.I. is temporarily homeless following an overnight fire Thursday, says the Red Cross.

Family is staying with relatives

The Red Cross says the call came in about 2:30 a.m. (Cardigan Fire Department/Facebook)

In a news release, the Red Cross said the fire levelled a two-storey, wood-frame house on the outskirts of Cardigan, with the call coming in at about 2:30 a.m.

The couple and their five children, ranging in age from 12 to 17, are staying with relatives.

There were no injuries, the Red Cross said.

Red Cross volunteers delivered emergency supplies, including winter clothing, food and some other basics to the family Friday.

