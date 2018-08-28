Downtown demolition delayed for asbestos testing

Testing for asbestos is causing delays with the demolition of a house on the corner of Queen and Pond streets in Charlottetown.

The city had previously decided to buy the property and tear down the structure because of sightline concerns raised by students crossing Queen Street.

Charlottetown public works manager Scott Adams says the city was already aware the house had asbestos in the siding, but is now awaiting results from the inside of the house.

A third-party consultant took samples about a week ago, Adams said.

"We're waiting to confirm if there is any asbestos inside the building."

If there is, a subcontractor certified to work with asbestos will have to remove it. That's already happening for the siding.

Demolition will cost $17K

This won't create any cost overruns because the previous owner was certain the building had asbestos, and contractors were told, Adams said.

The demolition will cost about $17,000.

"Once the asbestos is removed, they can complete the remaining demolition of the building."

Adams doesn't know when the test results will come back, but the goal is to tear down the house as soon as possible.

