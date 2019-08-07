House going up on controversial Charlottetown property

Charlottetown property owners have started construction of a home on a waterfront property that caused controversy long before work began.

The property at the corner of Richmond and West streets has been vacant for years, which makes for a clear view of the Charlottetown Harbour.

Back in 2016, some residents in the neighbourhood expressed concern about the proposed home. At the time, they said the home would block the view of the harbour for those who live and spend time in the area.

Owners Larry and Beverley Dunville wanted to start construction years ago after buying the property, and requested a variance from the city to make the home shorter and wider, which Larry said would protect much of that view.

The Dunvilles applied for a variance in 2016 to allow the distance between their property and the adjacent one to be six feet — under city regulations the rule is 19.5 feet. That application was voted down by council six to two.

However, after a long battle, the Dunvilles have re-designed the home within the existing buildable area, Larry said.

A permit for the work was issued in November and now work is underway and the project is expected to be completed within a year, he said.

Larry Dunville says he expects to complete construction of the home by next year. (Sara Fraser/CBC)

