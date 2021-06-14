P.E.I.'s 5 hottest garden trends for a 2nd COVID-19 season

Gardening has become a popular pastime for Prince Edward Islanders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some local greenhouses and gardeners across P.E.I. shared their thoughts on popular growing trends this spring.

1. Burning bush

Peter Meijer from VanKampen's Greenhouses in Charlottetown said the hottest plant everyone's asking for is a traditional perennial shrub called burning bush.

Burning bush grows in a variety of locations and in the sun or shade. (poupine/Shutterstock)

There are different varieties of burning bush that range from one to 2.5 metres tall. Meijer said it's a versatile bush as it grows in a variety of locations and in the sun or shade.

"Green foliage all summer, no real bloom or anything, but brilliant, vibrant red fall foliage," he said.

Meijer doesn't know why the bush is so popular, but said "every other person this spring" has asked for one.

2. Fruit trees

Jennifer Vriends from John's Greenhouses in Summerside said her fruit bushes and trees have been quite popular this spring.

From apples to peaches, fruit trees have been selling out quickly at P.E.I. greenhouses. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

"We did order extra in this year, but they've certainly all sold out early," Vriends said. "Everything from strawberry plants to raspberries, gooseberries, grapevines."

Meijer agrees, saying "all fruit trees went really quickly this year" at VanKampen's.

"Grow your own food has been kind of on people's mind," he said.

3. Helping small species

Vriends said quite a few of her customers have requested specific flowering shrubs and perennial plants that attract birds, bees and butterflies.

Jennifer Vriends from John's Greenhouses in Summerside says customers are asking for plants that will attract bees and other insects. (Peter Soroye)

"More and more people are taking notice that these smaller species need our help."

A lot of the old-fashioned plants that were popular when Vriends started working at John's Greenhouses 23 years ago — such as cleome and calendula flowers — are back in style. She thinks this is because people recognize the importance of these plants for the survival of butterflies and bumblebees.

4. House and patio plants

Meijer said customers at VanKampens are often looking for small annual plants.

Peter Meijer from VanKampen's Greenhouses says succulents are quite popular with his customers. (Matthew Howard/CBC News)

"People want small potatoes stuff that can go on their patios. Not everybody has a yard to decorate," he said.

Meijer said the annual plants that are increasingly popular are ones with variegated leaves (leaves that are not just one colour). Indoor house plants are also quite popular, continuing a trend that blossomed again a couple of years ago.

"We're selling a lot more succulents than ever," he said.

5. Younger gardeners

John Barrett, director of sales, marketing and development at Vesey's Seeds in York, said the company's analytics from the past several months have consistently shown its largest customer demographic is between 25 and 34 years old.

Barrett said Vesey's top demographics are normally those 45 to 64 and over.

"To see 25- to 34-year-olds come from almost the bottom of the list and to be dominating the top demographic of our sales is really encouraging," said Barrett.

Vesey's Seeds in York, P.E.I. is seeing many young gardeners from the ages of 25 to 34 come through the door this season. (Iakov Filimonov/Shutterstock)

"The future of gardening and the carrying on of growing your own food is a really wonderful thing to see."

Rhonda Milley, a member of the Summerside and Area Garden Club, said she also noticed many more young people getting into gardening this year.

"Maybe younger people were gardening last year and this year because they were spending so much more time at home," Milley said.

Milley said she's not sure what will happen to these young gardeners and their plants once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

"The problem is once you start gardening, you have to keep at it," Milley said. "The weeds take over pretty quick."

