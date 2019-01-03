Hotels, guests, and cannabis: Lawyer presents workshop for operators

Tourism PEI has asked a local lawyer to look into what people running hotels, inns and bed and breakfasts should be considering as the industry goes into its first season with legal cannabis.

"It's important for tourism operators to be familiar with [the rules], to get the idea themselves of how they can control it, how they can limit it, how they can allow it," said Jessica Gillis, a lawyer with Cox and Palmer.

Gillis said the province has largely left it up to accommodations operators to determine how cannabis can be consumed on their property, to allow it in guest rooms or not, to create a designated space outside or not.

It is also important that those rules be clearly communicated to guests, and for guests to make a point of learning what they are.

"There is no real, standalone, right to use cannabis. It's just no longer illegal," she said.

The laws, both federal and provincial, are new and so far untested in the courts. That leaves them open to some interpretation for now, said Gillis, and makes it difficult to speak about them with certainty.

"My interpretation is one thing and I know some would certainly agree with me but I'm sure others will read it and have a different interpretation," she said.

"That's where we'll wait for the court to step in and regulate around how narrowly or broadly to interpret particular provisions."

Gillis is running a series of workshops for members of the tourism industry on the subject sponsored by Tourism PEI and TIAPEI.

