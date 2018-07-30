'Soupy air mass' lingers over P.E.I. Wednesday

Expect more temperature records to fall on P.E.I. Wednesday before showers herald cooler air moving into the province.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin is forecasting a high of 24 C in Charlottetown. The previous record for a Sept. 30 is 23.9 C in 2015.

Charlottetown, Summerside, St. Peters, Stanhope, and North Cape reached record temperatures Tuesday. It was the second record day in a row for Stanhope.

"Our temperatures have been well above where we should be for this time of year, even our overnight lows," said Simpkin, noting it was 19 C in Charlottetown at 6 a.m.

"That is about to change courtesy of a front that will be pushing through during the day today. But until it does, we're going to stay in this soupy air mass, if I may say that, because it does feel soupy and very thick out there."

There is a chance of showers in the morning and maybe some rain in the afternoon. The winds will also pick up, blowing at 40 km/h with gusts to 70 in the later part of the day.

The temperature will remain well above the normal of 15 C Thursday, with a high of 21 C in sunshine, but the overnight lows will become more seasonable, around 13 C.

