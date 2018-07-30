'Soupy air mass' lingers over P.E.I. Wednesday
Early autumn heat wave into 3rd day
Expect more temperature records to fall on P.E.I. Wednesday before showers herald cooler air moving into the province.
CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin is forecasting a high of 24 C in Charlottetown. The previous record for a Sept. 30 is 23.9 C in 2015.
Charlottetown, Summerside, St. Peters, Stanhope, and North Cape reached record temperatures Tuesday. It was the second record day in a row for Stanhope.
"Our temperatures have been well above where we should be for this time of year, even our overnight lows," said Simpkin, noting it was 19 C in Charlottetown at 6 a.m.
"That is about to change courtesy of a front that will be pushing through during the day today. But until it does, we're going to stay in this soupy air mass, if I may say that, because it does feel soupy and very thick out there."
There is a chance of showers in the morning and maybe some rain in the afternoon. The winds will also pick up, blowing at 40 km/h with gusts to 70 in the later part of the day.
The temperature will remain well above the normal of 15 C Thursday, with a high of 21 C in sunshine, but the overnight lows will become more seasonable, around 13 C.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.