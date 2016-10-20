P.E.I. heat records fall for third day in a row

More daily heat records were broken on P.E.I. Wednesday. Cooler, but still well above normal, temperatures are expected Thursday.

Unofficial records showed both Charlottetown and Summerside reached 24.7 C Wednesday. The previous records for a Sept. 30 were 23.9 C for Charlottetown, set in 2015, and 23.3 C for Summerside, set in 1946. In St. Peters Bay the temperature hit 26.8 C. The old record was 26.0 in 2015.

"That was another muggy one," said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.

"Thursday is still going to be warm but far less humid."

A cold front brought showers overnight, and the forecast for Charlottetown Thursday is 21 C under sunny skies. That's well above the normal of 14.9 C for an Oct. 1, but well short of records.

Friday's forecast is for 22 C, before a return to temperatures in the teens on the weekend.

