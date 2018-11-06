Firefighting in hot weather 'plays a lot of havoc on your body'

If you've been longing for relief from the heat while sitting at your desk or even out working in the sunshine, imagine doing that in a snowsuit.

Dean Smith, deputy chief of P.E.I.'s North River Fire Department, said that's what it's like working in full firefighting gear. The gear is designed to protect firefighters from the heat of a fire, but it holds your own body heat in too.

"You're really just hoping and praying that that pager does not go off on a [hot] day like this for anything major," said Smith.

"It really plays a lot of havoc on your body."

P.E.I. has seen more than its share of hot days.

Smith said his department has been taking a lot of precautions when the humidex climbs into the 30s.

Under those conditions the amount of time a firefighter can safely work in full gear can be cut in half. That means they are quicker to call other departments for help, in order to give firefighters a break.

"It really takes a lot of you, even if you're just doing a minor task," said Smith.

Firefighting is a challenge at the best of times, says Dean Smith, deputy chief of the North River Fire Department. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

The department has some lighter gear firefighters can wear for calls such as vehicle accidents and field fires. But for calls such as structure fires or forest fires full gear is required.

They have established a rehab trailer that has an air conditioner in it, along with a supply of ice and hand towels that can be wetted to help cool firefighters down.

Island EMS will also station an ambulance on calls requiring full gear, because, despite precautions, firefighters will sometimes need the assistance of a paramedic.

"It's challenging for sure," said Smith.

"It's challenging to fight a fire on a normal day, but when you take this heat on top of it you really have to be careful."

Dry conditions are only adding to firefighters' concerns, since it makes forest and field fires more likely, and makes them more difficult to control.

More from CBC P.E.I.