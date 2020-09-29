P.E.I. takes another shot at temperature records

Parts of Prince Edward Island could see record high temperatures again on Tuesday.

"It felt like summer time yesterday, and I think it's going to do that today," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

The forecast high is 25 C. The record for a Sept. 29 in Charlottetown is 24.4 C, set in 2015.

On Monday a new record was set in Stanhope, where the temperature reached 25.3 C. The previous record was 23.6 C, set in 1993.

In Charlottetown it hit 24.9 C Monday, well under the 26.1 C record set in 1916, but still almost 10 C above average. That trend continued overnight. The low temperature, reached at 6 a.m., was 19 C, 11 C above normal.

Temperature are forecast to remain well above normal into Saturday.

