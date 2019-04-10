P.E.I. welcomes 100s of athletes for Canadian Ringette Championship

Young athletes from across Canada are hitting the ice at Island arenas for the Canadian Ringette Championships.

Forty-five teams from nine provinces are facing off for the national title this week at arenas in Charlottetown, Summerside, Cornwall and Pownal.

We're just trying to grow the sport in every capacity — refereeing, officiating, whatever it takes. — Mike James

"I think they really look forward to it, it's something they've tried to achieve all their lives," said Mike James, the tournament co-chair and coach for P.E.I.'s U19 team.

'A little special'

Players have been preparing for months and the tournament gives them a chance to showcase their skills on a national stage, he said.

Organizers say for many of the players, the tournament can open doors to the national league as well as university leagues. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

"I'm hoping this year is a little special with it being in Prince Edward Island," James said.

The tournament will opens doors to the national league for many of the athletes and university leagues, he said.

Hosting the championship also helps boost interest in the sport and gets more young athletes onto the ice.

'It needs to grow everywhere so this is great exposure for it,' says championship co-chair and P.E.I. coach Mike James. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

P.E.I. players say they're excited to be hosting such a high-level competition. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

"In 2009 when we had it, we had a 30 per cent increase from one year to the next, so we're hoping to do the same," James said.

"We're just trying to grow the sport in every capacity — refereeing, officiating, whatever it takes to grow the sport. It needs to grow everywhere so this is great exposure for it."

Excited to host high-level competition

Nearly 1,000 athletes are competing in this year's tournament.

Fans from across the country cheered on their provincial teams. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

Ringette Canada says it sees new players to the sport every year, including on P.E.I.

Players from P.E.I.'s teams say they're excited to host such a high-level competition here at home.

"They're all great teams that are here. It's good to be able to play them, just because we're from a little province we don't really get that opportunity to play with these higher-level teams," said Abby James, who plays for the P.E.I. U19 team.

Abby James says she's been playing ringette most of her life and she's thrilled to have the chance to play in such a high-level competition. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

'Our team works really well together. We always have great communication, we work well together, we have fun. It's all about the fun, it doesn't matter the results,' says P.E.I. U19 player Carley Matheson. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

Her teammate Carley Matheson said she's also glad to be able to play in front of so many of her friends and family.

"It's a great group of girls, we've been working together for probably a year and a half ,and it's just great to have our friends and family here supporting us and cheering us on."

"It's fun to win, but as long as you're having fun that's all that matters," she added.

Games streamed online

The tournament runs April 7-13 and the championship games will be held Friday and Saturday.

James said each of the tournament's 185 games will be live streamed on the tournament's website.

For those interested in attending a game, tickets can be purchased at any of the participating arenas.

This year's tournament will host 45 teams from nine provinces, each vying for their shot at the championship title. (Brittany Spencer/CBC) All the games in the championship tournament will be live streamed on the Canadian Ringette Championships website. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

